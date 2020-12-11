Pokemon Go: Everything You Need to Know About December's Community Day Event

Pokemon Go's final Community Day of the year takes place this weekend. Unlike normal Community Day events, which last for a few hours on one day and focus on one Pokemon species, this weekend's Community Day event is a two-day mega-event that brings back every Pokemon species that got a Community Day over the last two years. Over 20 species will be featured in December's Community Day event, which starts December 12th at 6 AM and runs through December 13th at 10 PM, and all of those Pokemon can learn their exclusive Community Day moves. This weekend's event is a great chance to grab some Shiny Pokemon, add a few powerful Pokemon to your collection, and take advantage of some extra bonuses to build up your Stardust reserves.

Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's Community Day Mega Event

December 2020 Community Day Featured Pokemon

All eleven Pokemon featured in previous Community Day events in 2020 will appear more frequently in the wild over the two day event. That list includes Charmander, Weedle, Abra, Gastly, Rhyhorn, Electabuzz, Magmar, Magikarp, Porygon, Seedot, and Piplup.

Additionally, all of the 2019 Pokemon will appear in raids or hatch from 2 KM eggs collected during the event. Those featured Pokemon include Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig, and Chimchar.

December 2020 Community Day Increased Shiny Rates

While Pokemon Go usually boosts the Shiny Rate for featured Pokemon during Community Day, the game is opting for a different method this weekend. Shiny Rates will only be increased between 11 AM and 5 PM local time, and will focus on select Pokemon on both days. The following Pokemon will have their Shiny Rates boosted on December 12th from 11 AM to 5 PM local time: Weedle, Abra, Gastly, Rhyhorn, Seedot, and Piplup.

The following Pokemon will have their Shiny Rates boosted on December 13th between 11 AM and 5 PM local time: Charmander, Electabuzz, Magmar, Magikarp, and Porygon.

December 2020 Exclusive Moves

Instead of introducing new Community Day moves, this weekend's Community Day event will allow players to obtain exclusive moves from past Community Day events. The following Pokemon will learn an exclusive attack if evolved during the event.