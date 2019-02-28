‘Pokemon Go’ Announces Dialga as Next Legendary Pokemon

Pokemon Go is adding the Legendary Mascot of Pokemon Diamond.

Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced that the Legendary Pokemon Dialga would be added to the game as a new Raid Boss beginning on March 1st. Dialga is a Steel/Dragon-type Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon Diamond as that game’s “Legendary Mascot.” Known as the Temporal Pokemon, Dialga can control time and is a member of the “Creation Trio” that supposedly governs the fundamental physics of the universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new arrival to Raids will test your strength this next month! The Steel- and Dragon-type Temporal Pokémon, Dialga, will join Raid Battles across the world from March 1 at 1:00 p.m. PST to March 28 at 1:00 p.m. PDT! pic.twitter.com/eagHJeuJ59 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 28, 2019

Like other Legendary Pokemon, Dialga will initially only be available as a Raid Boss, which means that you won’t be able to capture it on your own. Dialga will replace the Legendary Pokemon Palkia as the game’s monthly Legendary Raid Boss. With the addition of Dialga, Pokemon Go only needs to add the Legendary “Lake Trio” to finish out all the Legendary Pokemon from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl.

As a Steel/Dragon-type Pokemon, Dialga has few weaknesses. Players will need to field a strong team of Ground-type and Fighting-type Pokemon if they want to defeat Dialga and earn a chance at capturing the Legendary Pokemon.

Players will have a little less than a month to encounter and defeat Dialga. Dialga arrives in Pokemon Go on March 1st at 4 PM ET and will depart the game on March 28th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the newest Detective Pikachu (and the appearance of Mewtwo!), the Oscars, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!