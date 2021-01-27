Pokemon Go Announces February 2021 Events

Pokemon Go has provided a first look at its February 2021 events, along with the announcement of some quality-of-life improvements. Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced its slate of February events, which will feature a Lunar New Year event, the annual Valentine's Day event, and the highly anticipated ticketed Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event. Pokemon Go also announced special bundles that will cost 1 PokeCoin each, as well as a much awaited quality of life feature that will allow players to mass transfer Legendary and Mythical Pokemon.

Here is what's coming to Pokemon Go in February:

Legendary and Mega Raids

There's a heavy rotation of Legendary Pokemon appearing in 5-Star Raids this month, with nine different Legendary Pokemon appearing during different times of the month. The Legendary Raid schedule is as follows:

Entei will appear from now until January 31st at 10 AM local time.

Raikou will appear from January 31st at 10 AM local time to February 4th at 10 AM local time.

Suicune will appear from February 4th at 10 AM local time to February 9th at 10 AM local time.

Latias and Latios will appear from February 9th at 10 AM local time to February 20th at 9 AM local time.

Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo will appear from February 20th at 9 AM local time to March 1 at 8 AM local time.

Additionally, the follow Mega-Evolved Pokemon will appear in Mega Raids in February:

Mega Venusaur, Mega Ampharos, and Mega Houndoom will appear from now until February 9th at 10 AM local time.

Mega Pidgeot, Mega Ampharos, and a surprise Mega-Evolved Pokemon will appear from February 9th to February 20th.

Mega Venusaur, both forms of Mega Charizard, and Mega Blastoise will appear from February 20th to March 1st.

Pokemon Spotlight Hourse

The following Pokemon will appear in Spotlight Hours during February:

February 2nd: Ekans

February 9th: Miltank

February 16th: Luvdisc

February 23: Pikachu

Team Rocket Celebration Event

Team Rocket is hosting its own celebration event from February 2nd to February 7th. The event will focus on players trying to figure out why the villainous team is celebrating and will feature a new selection of Shadow Pokemon, including Swinub, Nosepass, Aron, Spheal, Lileep, and Anorith. Additionally, Pokemon like Golbat, Koffing, Ariados, Qwilfish, Sneasel, Houndour, Nuzleaf, Stunky, Skorupi, and Venipede will appear more often in the wild.

Like other events, the Team Rocket Celebration event will include Timed Research, and players who battle and defeat a Team Rocket Leader may capture a Shiny Pokemon.

Lunar New Year Event

Pokemon Go will host a Lunar New Year event from February 9 to February 14 featuring red Pokemon. Details about the event are relatively scarce, other than it will feature a new Mega Evolved Pokemon.

Valentine's Day Event

Pokemon Go will celebrate Valentine's Day in two ways. The game will host a Love Cup in its GO Battle League, which will feature Pokemon that are red or pink and have a max CP of 1,500. The game will also host a Valentine's Day event featuring brand new Pokemon to the game.

Weekly 1 PokeCoin Bundles

Throughout the month, Pokemon Go will feature special bundles of items for 1 PokeCoin. The bundles include the following:

Week of February 1: 20 Poke Balls, a Remote Raid Pass, and a Rocket Radar.

20 Poke Balls, a Remote Raid Pass, and a Rocket Radar. From February 8, 2021 , 8 Incense, 16 Razz Berries, and 10 Pinap Berries.

, 8 Incense, 16 Razz Berries, and 10 Pinap Berries. From February 15, 2021 , 1 Remote Raid Pass, 20 Poké Balls, 10 Great Balls, and 5 Ultra Balls.

, 1 Remote Raid Pass, 20 Poké Balls, 10 Great Balls, and 5 Ultra Balls. From February 22, 2021, 20 Poke Balls, a Remote Raid Pass, five Incense.

Quality of Life Improvements

Pokemon Go also announced three quality of life improvements that would be added in an upcoming update. Players will soon be able to access an image gallery featuring photos of PokeStops submitted by players. Players will also be able to share their Level Up progress on social media without having to screenshot their rewards screen. Finally, Pokemon Go will give players the option of mass transferring Legendary or Mythical Pokemon by enabling an option in their settings menu.