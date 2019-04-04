Pokemon Go Fest Location, Dates Announced

Pokemon Go has announced the location and dates for two Pokemon Go Fest events later this summer. Earlier this morning, Pokemon Go announced it would be returning to Chicago for a third straight year for its annual Pokemon Go Fest live event. This year, Pokemon Go Fest will take place from June 13th through 16th and will be located at Grant Park, the site of the first Pokemon Go Fest event. As with last year’s event, players can purchase a single day ticket for $25. Pokemon featured on the Pokemon Go Fest banner include Hippopotas, Ralts, Haunter, and Mamoswine.

Pokemon Go also announced a second Pokemon Go Fest to be held from July 4th through 7th in Dortmund, Germany. Dortmund was the site of a successful Pokemon Go Safari Zone event last year, so Pokemon Go is returning to the Westfalenpark for more activities. Pokemon Go is also planning a Pokemon Go Fest in Asia, with a location and dates to be announced at a later time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As with past Pokemon Go Fest events, players who can’t attend the live events can still participate in special challenges that will unlock rewards for all trainers. In previous years, Pokemon Go has had challenges for different regions, with global bonuses unlocked as they’re completed.

As of this time, Pokemon Go has not announced whether the Pokemon Go Fest events will feature any Mythical Pokemon, but chances are that there will be plenty of surprises for trainers who attend. We’ll have more coverage of the events as more details are announced.



—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!