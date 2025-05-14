Pokemon Go Fest’s New Shiny Pokemon Might Make the Event Worthwhile

The clock is quickly ticking down to Pokemon Go’s next big event: Go Fest Global 2025. Set to take place on June 28 and 29, this Paid Ticket celebration will feature Special Research tasks, the debut of Mythical Volcanion, and the opportunity to catch a slew of Pokemon during rotating habitat hours. However, a new announcement has confirmed that two new Shiny variants will be added during the event, making Go Fest 2025 a particularly exciting event.

Pokemon Go has faced increasing backlash from players in recent years due to the price of participating in events. Go Fest 2025 has not escaped this criticism, with most of the event’s bonuses and features locked behind the 14.99 USD paywall for the event ticket. Players have been vocal about the lack of incentive to purchase the ticket, citing that the featured Pokemon spawns for the event are lackluster. However, the confirmation of Shiny debuts might be the reason many decide to join in.

Shiny Carbink and Shiny Frigibax Debut in Pokemon Go

According to a news post shared on the Pokemon Go social media account, Carbink and Frigibax will have Shiny debuts during Pokemon Go Fest 2025.

The post has broken down the debut and states, “Trainers may encounter Shiny Carbink and Shiny Frigibax during all #PokemonGOFest2025 events—if they’re lucky!” The post goes on to add, “Don’t let the pressure get to you—the Jewel Pokémon Carbink will appear in the Sunken Treasure habitat at in-person GO Fest events. And stay cool! The Ice Fin Pokémon Frigibax will appear in the Carnival Grounds habitat at in-person GO Fest events.”

This is a particularly good opportunity to grab Carbink, as it has been exclusive to 10 km eggs, making it a difficult catch to claim.

While certain elements of the Pokemon Go Fest 2025 event are locked behind the ticket price, including the encounter with Volcanion, it doesn’t seem that these Shiny debuts have been hidden behind a paywall. This is good news, as past Go Fest events limited Shiny boosts and encounters to only those with paid tickets.

However, it isn’t clear if ticket holders will have better odds of encountering these two debuts as they appear in the wild. According to information provided on the Pokemon Go website, no Shiny Boosts have been explicitly described as part of the perks for the paid ticket.

Despite this, those who head out to try and encounter Carbink and Frigibax may want the extra extra goodies that come with the paid ticket, including 3 Premium Battle Passes, 5 Rare Candies, and 5 Max Revives. Especially as Frigibax is slotted to appear in One-Star Raids throughout the event.

While much of the event has already been revealed at this point, Pokemon Go players are still waiting for news on what the Three-Star Raids will hold. It’s unclear if this will be a new option from the dwindling list of missing species or if it will be another spotlight with a Shiny debut.

Those prepping to join in on the Go Fest 2025 event will want to make sure they stockpile plenty of Raid Passes, Poke Balls, Revives, Star Pieces, and Lucky Eggs to make the most of the two-day bonuses and encounters. Players will also want to stock up on Max Particles, as Dyanamx Battles for Entei, Suicune, and Raikou will also be rotating at Power Spots throughout the event. This is particularly exciting for anyone looking to add some heat to their Dynamax and Gigantamax options.

While the debuts don’t come alongside unrevealed species, the Shiny Carbink and Shiny Frigibax encounters will hopefully make Pokemon Go Fest 2025 just a bit more special for Trainers joining in on the event.