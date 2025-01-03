Pokemon Go Fidough Event Just Got Even Easier

After a few days of catching Pokemon in party hats, Pokemon Go fans are eager for the first new debut of 2025. The puppy Pokemon that resembles a baked good, Fidough, is set to make its first appearance in Pokemon Go as part of the Fidough Fetch challenge event. This debut has already garnered fan attention thanks to the lack of detail about how Fidough will be available once players meet Niantic’s challenge. And now, hours before the event actually begins, it’s catching eyes again thanks to a last-minute change of heart from Niantic.

As originally written, the Fidough Fetch Global Challenge would require players around the world to make a certain number of Nice Curveball Throws to unlock various event rewards, including the debut of Fidough. However, Niantic apparently decided that was a bit too harsh a way to start off the new year, as a last-minute update reveals that the challenge will now feature Nice Throws, period. No curveballs required.

Despite the promise that their blog post will help trainers learn more, Niantic did not divulge their reasons for switching up the effort level before the event even started. In the past, some Global Challenges have been tweaked once it became clear that players weren’t going to pull it off. But given that the global Pokemon GO community hadn’t even begun trying to throw those Nice Curveballs yet, it seems something else led to Niantic’s change of heart.

Undoubtedly, Niantic has access to plenty of player data that might have led them to predict a challenging first event of the year with those curveballs still in the game. Perhaps this is their way of avoiding the need to pivot on the fly, based on the number of currently active players or other factors known only to the folks behind Pokemon Go. At any rate, it’s an interesting way to start 2025.

Players Confused About Pokemon Go Fidough Fetch Event Start Time

Pokedex Entries for Fidough and Dachsbun

Even with the last-minute difficulty adjustment, players are feeling uncertain about this 2025 event. For starters, the switch-up with event timing has many Pokemon Go fans confused. Most events in the mobile game start based on local time, which leads many players to ask why they’re still not seeing the Fidough Fetch challenge at 3 PM on Friday January 3rd their time. Trainers can rest assured that it’s not a Niantic error (this time).

The Fidough Fetch event will start at the same time globally, to account for the challenge factor. The event starts on Friday, January 3rd at 3 PM Pacific Standard Time – not 3 PM local time. That means players in other time zones may not actually see the challenge until January 4th, depending on where they’re located.

Not much else about the event has changed, aside from the removal of the Curveball hurdle. Trainers will still need to meet the Level 2 challenge to unlock Fidough and its evolution, Dachsbun, in Pokemon Go. Trainers are also still wondering just how they’ll catch those two cute pups once they debut, as we still don’t know if they’ll be Wild Spawns, Raids, or Research Task rewards. As one player puts it, “Will Fidough spawn wild? Obviously not because we can’t have nice things.”

Whatever the reason, Niantic’s made it that much easier for trainers around the world to unlock Fidough and figure out just how to get one for the Pokemon Go collection.