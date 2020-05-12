Pokemon Go Reveals Details for Final PokeCoin Bundle

✖

Over the last few weeks, Niantic has been offering Pokemon Go players some helpful PokeCoin bundles in the game in order to make things safer for players during the coronavirus pandemic. For just a single PokeCoin, players have been able to significantly bolster their number of Poke Balls, berries, and more. Alas, all good things must come to an end, and Niantic has announced the last of these PokeCoin bundles. The final bundle includes 20 Poke Balls, 10 Great Balls, 5 Ultra Balls, and 1 Remote Raid Pass. The bundle is now live, and players can get it until May 18th, at 1 p.m. PDT.

While the news will certainly come as a disappointment for some players, Niantic continues to roll-out changes to the game, in order to make it easier for players to enjoy Pokemon Go while social distancing. Buddies can now bring players Gifts from PokeStops, which can be sent to friends. The number of Poke Balls and items received in Gifts has significantly increased, as well. The distance from which players can spinPokeStops was recently doubled, and Daily Bonus Field Research tasks have been added, so players can receive items that way, as well.

All of these changes represent just some of the ways that Niantic has been trying to keep players involved with the game throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, the developer introduced Remote Raid Battles to the game, allowing players to participate in Raid Battles for the first time since the feature was added to the game.

While some Pokemon Go fans would like to see more from Niantic, it's hard to argue with the wealth of changes the developer has made. When Pokemon Go first released in 2016, no one could have anticipated the game's popularity and staying power. It's clear that everyone involved with the game is dedicated to ensuring Pokemon Go retains that popularity for a long time to come.

Are you disappointed to see the PokeCoin bundles come to an end? What changes would you like to see Niantic bring to the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

