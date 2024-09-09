Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular Event Adding New Pokemon and Dynamax Options

A new Pokemon Go event has been announced, and will take place later this month. The Psychic Spectacular event kicks off Wednesday, September 18th at 10 a.m., and will run through September 22nd at 8 p.m. local time. The new event will continue this season's Galar theme, and will see the in-game debut of the Hattena evolution line. Hattena will be able to evolve into Hattrem with 25 Candies, and then into its final evolved form Hatterene with 100 Candies. Players can expect to find Hattena through Field Research, 7 km Egg Hatches, and in the wild. The following Pokemon will also appear in the wild:

Elgyem

Gothita

Inkay

Morelull

Ralts

Solosis

Spoink

Spritzee

Swirlix

Max Raids are getting a lot of attention this season, and that trend will continue with the Psychic Spectacular. Beldum is the next Pokemon getting a Dynamax version, and players can expect to find the Pokemon in three-star Max Raids throughout the event. Once caught, Beldum can be Dynamaxed in Max Raids, and so can its evolutions: Metang and Metagross. Metagross is arguably one of the most popular Pokemon in Pokemon Go, so a lot of people should be excited to see its Dynamax debut. Unfortunately, players with an existing Beldum, Metang, or Metagross won't be able to have them Dynamax. Basically, if you have a nice Shiny Metagross from the recent Beldum Community Day Classic, you'll still have to catch a new Beldum if you want to bring a Metagross into Max Battles.

During the Psychic Spectacular, players can look forward to a number of in-game bonuses. For one thing, all players will receive double Stardust on Catches. There will also be incentives for pulling off a Nice, Great, or Excellent Throw; doing so will result in extra Candy, and players over Level 31 have an increased chance of getting XL Candy, as well. Last but not least, the event will feature PokeStop Showcases, Collection Challenges, and Paid Timed Research. The Paid Timed Research will cost $2.00, and players that purchase it will receive extras including Incubators, XP, and additional encounters with Hattena.

