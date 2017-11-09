Pokemon Go’s New Ghost Pokemon Can Hatch From Eggs

Pokemon Go‘s newest Pokemon can hatch from eggs…at least for now.

Over the weekend, players confirmed that Shuppet, Duskull, and Sableye can all be found in Pokemon eggs obtained from PokeStops or gyms after October 20th, the start date of the Halloween event.

The new Ghost-Type Pokemon are Pokemon Go‘s first “Gen 3” Pokemon, which originally appeared in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. The three Pokemon (and evolutions Shuppet and Duskull) are harbingers for a wider release of more Pokemon later this year.

Shuppet and Duskull hatch from 5 KM eggs, while Sableye hatches from 10 KM eggs. Players have also confirmed that Shiny Sableye can also be hatched from eggs.

Other Halloween Event Perks

In addition to the five Ghost-Type Pokemon, players can also catch a special Pikachu wearing a Witch’s Hat during the event. With the exception of Pikachu, the Ghost-Type Pokemon seem to spawn a lot more frequently at night.

Players will also get double the amount of Candies for catching, transferring, evolving, and hatching Pokemon during the Halloween event. There’s also a handful of boxes on sale in the Pokemon Go store offering heavily discounted bundles of items. Pokemon Go also added a spooky Halloween theme for when the sun comes down, and a new Mimikyu Hat for players to wear.

The event will run through November 1st, so players should take advantage of the spooky season and do some evening searching for new Pokemon!

Have you been checking out the Halloween event?!