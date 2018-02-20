Which Pokemon Are in Pokemon Go’s First “Gen 3” Wave?

Pokemon Go just announced that some more “Gen 3” Pokemon are coming….but which ones?

Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced that 50 Pokemon from Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire would be added to the game later this week. However, players immediately noticed that 50 Pokemon is less than half of the over 130 Pokemon first seen in the Hoenn region and are commonly classified as “Gen 3” Pokemon.

We won’t know the full list of Pokemon that will appear in this first wave of “Gen 3” Pokemon, but we can make a few reasonable guesses based on the recently released trailer and promotional images released by Pokemon Go for the announcement.

Here’s the Pokemon that appeared in the “official” promo image for the announcement.

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Skitty

Minun

Plusle

Wurmple

Cascoon

Beautifly

Slakoth

Ralts

Zangoose

Seviper

Gulpin

Absol

Mawile

That’s a total of 16 Pokemon, but many of those have additional evolutions that will add to the total number of Pokemon added even more. Here’s the evolved forms of the Pokemon mentioned above:

Grovyle

Sceptile

Combusken

Blaziken

Marshtomp

Swampert

Delkitty

Cascoon

Dustox

Vigoroth

Slaking

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Swalot

That brings the number up to 30, which leaves 20 more slots for new Pokemon. The new trailer also showed off even more new Pokemon, including the following:

Ludicolo

Shiftry

Aggron

Salamance

Groudon

Groudon is a Legendary Pokemon that will only appear as a Raid Boss, but the other four Pokemon in the trailer all have two pre-evolved forms:

Lotad

Lombre

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Bagon

Shelgon

Aron

Lairon

That brings the total number of Pokemon up to 42 Pokemon, which only leaves 8 open slots. The following Pokemon were also spotted in screencaps of the new weather features:

Electrike

Wailmer

Poochyena

Zigzagoon

All four of those Pokemon also have evolutions:

Manectric

Mightyena

Wailord

Linoone

That brings the total up to 50 Pokemon! Do you like this release list or were you hoping for different Pokemon to make the initial cut?