Two of Pokemon Go’s New Ghost Pokemon Only Seem to Appear at Night

Pokemon Go players hunting for two of the new Ghost-Type Pokemon should be prepared to go on some nighttime searches.

Yesterday, Pokemon Go launched a new Halloween event and added five new “Gen 3” Ghost-Type Pokemon to the game. While Duskull, Shuppet, and Sableye were immediately catchable in the game, Dusclops and Banette seemed extraordinarily rare…at least until nighttime.

It seems that Dusclops and Banette spawn much more frequently in the wild between 8 PM and 9 AM. While some players reported seeing these Pokemon during the day, they appear to be ultra-rare and spawn at about the same rate as a Pokemon like Unown.

Of course, players can still obtain Dusclops and Banette pretty easily simply by catching eight or so Duskull or Shuppet. Thanks to the “Double Candy” perk going on during the event, players should be able to scrounge up enough candy to evolve Duskull and Shuppet at any time of the day.

Other Halloween Perks

In addition to the five Ghost-Type Pokemon, players can also catch a special Pikachu wearing a Witch’s Hat during the event. You might also be able to find a Shiny Sableye, although those are believed to be extraordinarily rare.

Players will also get double the amount of Candies for catching, transferring, evolving, and hatching Pokemon during the Halloween event. There’s also a handful of boxes on sale in the Pokemon Go store offering heavily discounted bundles of items. Pokemon Go also added a spooky Halloween theme for when the sun comes down, and a new Mimikyu Hat for players to wear.

The event will run through November 1st, so players should take advantage of the spooky season and do some evening searching for new Pokemon!

