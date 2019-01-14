‘Pokemon Go Announces Huge Hoenn Event

Pokemon Go is ending January with a massive two-week Hoenn event.

Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced that the game’s next event will focus on Pokemon originally seen in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. The new event, which starts on January 15th, will increase the spawn rate of Pokemon from the Hoenn region, shake up raid battles, and add new Shiny Pokemon.

The biggest draw for the event is that any Shroomish evolved into Breloom will know the exclusive move Grass Knot. Breloom was already a decent Pokemon, but a Grass Knot Breloom should make it the strongest Grass-type Pokemon (at least by its damage per second stats) in the game. This marks the first time that Pokemon Go has given a Pokemon with an exclusive move for a non-Community Day event and could seriously shake up the metagame.

In addition, Kyogre and Groudon will be added back to the game as Raid Bosses, giving players more Legendary Pokemon to collect. While these Pokemon already appeared in the game, they aren’t quite as over-saturated as other Legendary Pokemon.

Of course, the Hoenn event will also feature the standard increased spawn rates of certain Pokemon and new Field Research that emphasizes capturing or evolving Pokemon from Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. The event will also add two new Shiny Pokemon to the wild – Shiny Zigzagoon and Shiny Taillow. These are both relatively common Pokemon, so there’s at least a decent chance you’ll spot the rare Shiny variant in the wild.

Finally, Pokemon Go is also adding new Avatar Items inspired by Team Magna and Team Aqua, the villains of Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. Although the teams were evil, they had very stylish outfits, so let’s hope that Pokemon Go’s versions will be just as cool.

The new event starts on January 15th at 1 PM and will run through January 29th.