‘Pokemon Go’ Teases Rotating Some Regional-Exclusive Pokemon

Some regional-exclusive Pokemon might have a new home later this month.

Earlier today, Pokemon Go released its latest email newsletter to fans and teased that some regional-exclusive Pokemon could soon get swapped around. “We’ve heard reports of a migration pattern that could affect the appearance of Pokemon originally discovered in the Hoenn region,” the email read. “Perhaps we’ll know more later this month….”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The email likely refers to three sets of regional-exclusive Pokemon: Solrock and Lunatone, Illumise and Volbeat, and Seviper and Zangoose. One Pokemon from each of those sets can currently be found in North America, South America, and Africa, while the other three can be found only in Europe, Asia, and Australia.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Pokemon Go swapped regional-exclusive Pokemon. Solrock and Lunatone and Seviper and Zangoose have both swapped regions in the past. Notably, it’s been almost one year exactly since Seviper and Zangoose first swapped regions in the game.

Other regional-exclusive Pokemon from the Hoenn region include Relicanth, Torkoal, and Tropius, each of which can only be found in specific regions. Relicanth can be found on select Pacific islands including New Zealand and Fiji, Torkoal can be found in India and parts Western Asia, and Tropius can be found in Africa and parts of the Middle East. It’s much less likely that any of those Pokemon will be switching regions anytime soon, although Pokemon Go could be switching things up as it approaches its third anniversary.

Pokemon Go is also holding its first event of 2019 – a Hatchathon that gives players increased XP and Candies for Pokemon that hatch from eggs. The game will also host its first Community Day of 2019 (featuring the Water-type Pokemon Totodile) on January 12th or 13th depending on your region.