Pokemon Go Announces Holiday 2020 Event With Vanillite, Holiday Pikachu, and More

Pokemon Go has announced its plans to celebrate the upcoming holidays. Pokemon Go has announced a chilly new Holiday event with new costumed Pokemon, a new Shiny Pokemon, and a new set of Pokemon that hasn't yet appeared in the game. The holiday event will start on December 22nd at 8 AM local time and will focus mostly on Ice-type Pokemon, including Vanillite and its evolved forms. This ice cream-shaped Pokemon is making its debut in Pokemon Go. Also appearing are costumed versions of Pikachu (wearing a snowman-inspired costume), Cubchoo, and Delibird, and the Shiny version of Jynx. The event will also feature rotating bonuses, offering extra XP, Candies, and Stardust.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming Pokemon Go Holiday event:

Pokemon Go Holiday 2020 Date and Times

The event will begin on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. and run through Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 10:00 p.m.

Pokemon Go Holiday 2020 Featured Pokemon

Costumed versions of Pikachu, Delibird, and Cubchoo will appear during the event. Additionally, Ice-type Pokemon like Spheal, Snover, and Vanillite will also appear more often in the wild. Seel, Swinub, Smoochum, Snorunt, Snover, and Vanillite will also hatch from 5 KM eggs.

Additionally, Alolan Sandshrew, Dewgong, Jynx, Sneasel, Swinub, Walrein, Cubchoo, and Cryogonal will all appear in raids, and Mega Abomasnow will be more powerful during the event.

Finally, the Shiny variation of Jynx will appear in Pokemon Go for the first time.

Pokemon Go Holiday 2020 Bonuses

The event will feature the following bonuses:

December 22nd-23rd: 2× Raid XP

December 24th-25th: 2× Catch Candy

December 26th-27th: 2× Star Piece duration

December 28th-29th: 2× Lucky Egg duration

December 30th-31st: 2x Catch Stardust

Winter Weekend Event

As part of the Holiday Event, Pokemon Go will also host a Winter Weekend Event starting December 26th at 8 AM and running through December 27th at 10 PM. The event will feature the return of Regice, and Event-exclusive AR Mapping task rewards. Additionally, Delibird, Snorunt, Spheal, Snover, Cryogonal, and Cubchoo will all appear more frequently when Incense is used.