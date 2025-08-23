Pokemon Go Eternatus Event Frustrates Players With Baffling Catch Requirement

Pokemon Go fans were excited to learn that the Legendary Pokemon Eternatus would be making its way to the mobile game. Max battles against Eternamax Eternatus offer players a brand new challenge, as the most difficult battle the game has offered yet. But as the Max Finale weekend began, many players were stumped on how to actually catch Eternatus.

Players in Pokemon Go are pretty used to the Raid and Max battle routine by now. Gather a group of the right size, take on the boss, and catch it when you win. But as trainers are discovering as they defeat Eternamax Eternatus, that’s not actually how things work this time around. And for many, that’s a confusing change of pace.

How to Catch Eternatus in Pokemon Go

Although players are accustomed to catching a Pokemon after defeating it in a Raid or Max battle, the Max Finale event looks a little different. At least, it does where Eternatus is concerned. Though you can catch Zacian and Zamazenta after defeating them in a Raid, Eternatus cannot be caught after engaging in an Eternamax Eternatus Max Battle. Instead, it is available as a Go Pass encounter.

This information was part of the Pokemon Go event description, but it’s easy to miss when you’re used to things working a certain way. Catching Eternatus requires leveling up the Go Pass: Max Finale to Level 60. You can do this by completing various in-game tasks, including the hourly Max Finale task, as well as winning Raids and Max Battles. Hitting this level in the free track for Pokemon Go‘s battle pass will earn you an encounter with Eternatus. Players who already received Eternatus through the Special Research at Pokemon Worlds 2025 will not be able to get a second encounter.

So, just winning Eternamax battles won’t lead directly to a chance to catch Eternatus. However, defeating it in Max Battles is one of the quickest ways to earn points towards Level 60. Beating Eternatus in a Max Battle is worth 100 Points, compared to winning a Gigantamax battle at only 25 points, or a regular Dynamax Battle for 15 points.

Earning points to grind your way to an Eternatus Go Pass encounter isn’t the only reason to take on these challenging Eternamax battles, though. Winning these battles also offers a massive number of Eternatus Candy and Candy XL, which you’ll need to power up the massively powerful Legendary Pokemon.

That said, it’s not going to be easy to rack up those win rewards. The challenging battles require either incredibly strong teams of solid counters or a massive group of people, something that not all Pokemon Go players find easy to find. For many players, the work to gather a group and actually beat Eternatus feels like it ought to be enough to earn them an encounter with the Legendary Pokemon. Not getting to catch it after that hard-earned win is frustrating for many, who realize they’ve got more grind ahead of them if they want to unlock that Go Pass encounter with Eternatus.

What do you think of the Max Finale event so far? Have you been able to catch Eternatus, or are you struggling to reach Level 60 in the Go Pass: Max Finale? Let us know in the comments below!