Pokemon Go Players Convinced These Two Pokemon Don’t Actually Exist

Some Pokémon are really hard to come by in Pokémon Go. There are regional Pokémon, Legendaries locked behind difficult raids, and generally infrequent spawns for plenty. Filling out a Pokédex is a nearly impossible task. It doesn’t help when some of them are seemingly not even real.

Two recent additions to the Pokédex from the Paldean region have been particularly challenging to find, and players have gone online to complain. They’ve seen these two pop up on the nearby radar with a silhouette, but they have otherwise been nowhere to be found for many gamers.

Pokémon Go Players Bemoan Lack of Toedscool and Wiglett Spawns

The Paldean region introduced quite a few Pokémon to Go, including Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaxly. The update for that region, which is Generation 9, also introduced Toedscruel and Wiglett. Ironically, these two are sort of regional variants of other Pokémon, though they’re not like an Alolan Raichu, for example. They’re different but clearly very similar.

Nevertheless, players on Reddit have complained about being unable to find them anywhere. u/ShaneH1990 posted a complaint, “This is the second day in a row I completely wasted my time walking down to the river on the opposite end of town. I spent like an hour today and yesterday walking along the river to try find a Wiglett but I couldn’t find a single one. Same with Toedscool, they’re literally nowhere, this event is a joke.” The post had almost 3,000 upvotes at the time of writing.

Several in the comments agreed with this sentiment. “I didn’t even know the one on the right [Wiglett] was supposed to be available,” u/LeprecaunJon commented in agreement. Another added that they’ve not even seen a Toedscool in the game.

Many of the complaints centered around the biome feature. Plenty of Water-type Pokémon primarily spawn near bodies of water. Wiglett mainly spawns at beaches, which can make it difficult for players to find at all. Some beaches are nowhere near players. Pokémon Go is supposed to make use of the real world, but it can backfire sometimes, and this seems to be an instance.

Another user complained about the biome feature not working quite right. u/Learned_Hand_01 said, “I drive by a golf course with a swimming pool every day. It has the beach background, it does not spawn Wiglett, and doesn’t seem to have any real biome effect at all.”

Play video

Players speculated on how they could remedy this situation, including finding a way to determine what areas nearby are classified as which biomes, thereby indicating where one could find a Toedscool or Wiglett. Pretty much every single one of the nearly 500 comments was in agreement: these two Pokémon are so hard to come by, they might as well not even exist.

Once the current event, which some users complained wasn’t helping them catch anything, ends, it will become a little harder to find them. They’re spawning because of the event, albeit in the limited spaces they can appear, but that won’t last forever, so now is the best chance to catch a Toedscool or Wiglett if you can.