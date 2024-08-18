Pokemon Go: How to Get a Pokemon Worlds 2024 Snorkeling Pikachu

Pokemon Worlds 2024 is taking place this weekend in Honolulu, Hawaii, and the mascot is a Pikachu wearing snorkeling equipment. Pokemon Go players can celebrate Pokemon Worlds thanks to a special in-game event, which features Pokemon tied to Worlds, including Mienfoo, Mareanie, and that special snorkeling Pikachu. For those interested in getting this costumed variant, Niantic has made it relatively easy to do so, with two options available to players: Worlds 2024 Pikachu can be found in one-star Raids, as well as Field Research task encounters. In addition to the standard coloration, lucky players can even find a Shiny version!

One-star Raids are the better option for those that really want to snag a Worlds 2024 Pikachu this weekend. While Field Research task encounters are a nice backup plan, players don’t know what they’re going to get, and could end up with a Swablu, Mienfoo, or Mareanie instead. By jumping into a one-star Raid, either locally or by using a Remote Raid pass, you know exactly what you’re getting. One-star Raids are also incredibly easy to complete; most players will have no problem beating the Raid without any assistance, so you won’t even have to invite a friend, or find someone else to join you.

Outside of its special appearance, the Worlds 2024 Pikachu isn’t anything too significant; it doesn’t have any unique moves, though you can teach it Surf using a TM. That’s not the case for every Pikachu (the Pokemon Horizons Pikachu is one costumed variant that can’t learn Surf), but if you want a nice Water-type move to go with the snorkeling equipment, it is an option! It’s also very photogenic, and you can snap some fun pics of the Pokemon, even if you didn’t get to make it to Worlds this year.

The Pokemon Worlds 2024 event is taking place in Pokemon Go through Tuesday, August 20th at 8 p.m. local time, so there’s still plenty of time left to get this special variant. In fact, a Pokemon Go Community Day Classic event is set to take place today (August 18th), so those planning to go out looking for Beldum have a perfect opportunity to participate in one-star Raids or spin PokeStops to get Field Research tasks.

