Pokemon Go Will Add Two New Pokemon Next Week

Pokemon Go has confirmed that two new Pokemon will be added to the game next week at the start of the Psychic Spectacular event. Inkay and its evolved form Malamar will make their Pokemon Go debut during the launch of the Psychic Spectacular, a five day event focused on Psychic-type Pokemon. The event will also continue the Season of Mischief Special Research story, which will kick off beginning on September 5th. Inkay is a Dark/Psychic-type Pokemon that evolves into Malamar when it reaches a certain level and when the physical game console (i.e. the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo 2DS) is held upside down. Pokemon Go teased that this evolution method would still be used in the game, but did not outright confirm how it would work with mobile devices.

Abra, Drowsee, Gothita, Solosis, and Elgyem will all be among the Pokemon appearing more often in the wild. Meanwhile, Staryu, Chimecho, Bronzor, Espurr, Inkay, Alolan Raichu, Wobbuffet, Medicham, and Metagross will all appear as Raid Bosses during the event. Additionally, the event will also feature new Field Research that rewards encounters with Woobat, Inkay, and others. The event will also include new stickers featuring Psychic-type Pokemon, and a new photobombing Pokemon in snapshots. Lugia and Mega Slowbro will also be in rotation as the Legendary Raid and Mega Raid Pokemon.

The new announcement follows Pokemon Go's confirmation that it would keep an 80 meter interaction radius intact permanently. This increased radius was instituted near the start of the still-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but was set to be phased out over several months. Pokemon Go eventually reversed these plans after near universal outcry.

Other events planned for the month of September include a new Fashion Week event and a Season of Mischief kickoff event focusing on Hoopa, the Mythical Pokemon responsible for several "strange" appearances in the game over the course of recent months. Players who complete an extended Special Research event will receive an encounter with Hoopa as a reward.

The Psychic Spectacular event runs from September 8th at 10 AM local time to September 13th at 8 PM local time.