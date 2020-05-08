Pokemon Go -- Johto Throwback Challenge Quests Revealed

Pokemon Go has launched another Throwback Challenge, this time focused on the Johto region. This month, Pokemon Go is holding a series of Throwback Challenges, with players earning big rewards for completing a series of themed tasks. This morning, Pokemon Go launched the Johto Throwback challenge, with quests and rewards themed around the Johto region. Not only will more Gen 2 Pokemon start appearing in the game over the next week, but players who complete all 24 special quests will earn an encounter with a Ho-Oh with the move Earthquake. Players will also get encounters with Pokemon like Piloswine, Donphan, and Hitmontop as they progress through the challenges.

Here's the complete list of Johto Throwback Challenge tasks:

Part 1 -- Rewards: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, 2 Golden Razz Berries, Xatu Encounter

Catch 3 Fire-type, Grass-type, or Water-type Pokemon (Reward: 10 Poke Balls)

Send a Gift (Reward: Dunsparce Encounter)

Catch a Flying-type Pokemon (Reward: 500 Stardust)

Part 2 -- Rewards: 2 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Golden Razz Berry, Pineco Encounter

Give your Buddy Pokemon three treats (Reward: 5 Razz Berries)

Play with your Buddy Pokemon (Reward: Spinarak Encounter)

Catch a Bug-type Pokemon (Reward: 500 Stardust)

Part 3 -- Rewards: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, 2 Golden Razz Berries, Miltank Encounter

Make 3 Great Throws (Reward: 1 Charge TM)

Hatch an Egg (Reward: Snubbull Encounter)

Catch a Normal-type Pokemon (Reward: 500 Stardust)

Part 4 -- Rewards: 2 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Golden Razz Berries, Misdreavus Encounter

Evolve a Pokemon (Reward: Sudowoodo Encounter)

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon (Reward: 10 Great Balls)

Catch a Ghost-type Pokemon (Reward: 500 Stardust)

Part 5 -- Rewards: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, 2 Golden Razz Berries, Hitmontop Encounter

Take a Snapshot of your Buddy Pokemon (reward: Shuckle Encounter)

Make 4 Nice Curve Ball Throws (Reward: Mantine Encounter)

Catch a Fighting-type Pokemon (Reward 500 Stardust)

Part 6 -- Rewards: 2 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Golden Razz Berries, Skarmory Encounter

Catch an Electric-type Pokemon (Reward: 1 Incense)

Power up a Pokemon 3 times (Reward: Mareep Encounter)

Catch a Steel-type Pokemon (Reward: 500 Stardust)

Part 7 -- Rewards: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, 2 Golden Razz Berries, Piloswine Encounter

Evolve a Pokemon (Reward: King's Rock)

Catch a Water-type Pokemon (Reward: Gligar Encounter)

Catch an Ice-type Pokemon (500 Stardust)

Part 8 -- Rewards: 2 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Golden Razz Berry, Donphan Encounter

Take a Snapshot of an Ice-type Pokemon (Reward: Dragon Scale)

Battle another trainer (Reward: 10 Ultra Balls)

Power up Pokemon 6 times (Reward: 500 Stardust)

