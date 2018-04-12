Pokemon Go’s New Event Is Specifically Designed to Help Players Catch Mew

While this week’s Pokemon Go event has disappointed some long time players of the game, it’s clear that its purpose is to assist players in catching the elusive Mythical Pokemon Mew.

In late March, Pokemon Go announced a brand new feature: special “Research” quests. By completing a series of in-game challenges, players could eventually unlock the Mythical Pokemon Mew in game.

Players have to complete over 20 different quests in order to unlock Mew, and a few of them aren’t easy….especially for newer players. For instance, players need to eventually catch 100 different Pokemon species from the Kanto region as part of the quest. While Pokemon Go players that have been around since the beginning of the game have already accomplished that, those who only started in the last year or so may have more difficulty with that quest…especially since the Kanto Pokemon are a bit more scarce due to the number of “Gen 2” and “Gen 3” Pokemon currently in the game.

That seems to be why Pokemon Go is holding its Kanto Week event, which has increased the number of “Gen 1” Pokemon spawns around the world and given players double candies for catching or transferring Pokemon. Not only is an event a great opportunity to fill holes in a player’s PokeDex, it also makes some of the Mew quest’s requirements a lot easier to complete.

Probably the best example of this is the “Evolve a Magikarp” task that comes in part 6 of the Mew quest. Players have to collect a whopping 400 candies in order to evolve Magikarp into Gyarados, which usually means either a ton of walking or a lot of searching for Magikarp. With the Kanto Week event, Magikarp are appearing everywhere and players can get up to 14 candies for each Magikarp they catch (provided they use a Pinap Berry). Basically, players only need to catch 29 Magikarp during Kanto Week instead of the usual 58 Magikarp to complete this part of the Mew quest.

It’s a bit disappointing that Pokemon Go didn’t release any new Shiny Pokemon during this week’s event, but players should still try to take advantage of the event and snag as many Pokemon as they can. Not only is this a good time to stock up on candies, players should be able to make a lot of progress towards completing their Special Research tasks and finally catch Mew!