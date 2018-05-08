Latios and Latias Swap Regions in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go‘s most recent Legendary Pokemon have officially swapped regions.

Latios and Latias, which were first added to Pokemon Go last month, have officially migrated, giving players a new chance to capture a new Legendary Pokemon. Latias is now available in North America, South America, and Africa, while Latios is available in Asia, Europe, and Australia.

The two Pokemon are known as the Eon Duo and are virtually identical except for some different coloration. Latios is the more offensively minded of the pair, while Latias has great Defense stats. Ironically, this means that Latias is both the harder Legendary Pokemon to battle in raids and also the more useless of the pair, as Pokemon Go doesn’t allow Legendary Pokemon to be placed in gyms.

Latias and Latios will stay at their new homes through early June, before departing from Legendary Raids for the foreseeable future.

To help players prepare for the powerful Psychic/Dragon-Type Pokemon, players will also have more opportunities to battle Pokemon like Tyranitar and Mawile in Raids. Pokemon Go previously increased the frequency of various Dark-Type Raid Bosses in April when the pair of new Legendary Pokemon first appeared.

Players should also lean towards using Dragon-Type Pokemon like Dragonite, Salamence, and Rayquaza when prepping for either Legendary Pokemon.

Those who battle Latios and Latias early will benefit from Pokemon Go‘s ongoing Battle Showdown event, which gives extra Stardust and Rare Candies for beating Raids. Players are guaranteed to get at least one Rare Candy with every Raid they beat, which means more opportunity to power up their newest Legendary Pokemon.

Once Latias and Latios leave the game, Pokemon Go will likely add the Legendary Golems Regirock, Registeel, and Regice to keep players busy until the fall and the possible release of “Gen 4” Pokemon.

Latios and Latias will disappear from Pokemon Go on June 5th, so be sure to find some fellow players and attack these powerful Pokemon while you still can!