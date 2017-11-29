It’s Your Last Chance to Catch Pokemon Go’s Legendary Beasts

Pokemon Go‘s Legendary Beasts will take an indefinite leave of absence after tomorrow night.

Pokemon Go will be ending its three month Legendary Pokemon rotation on November 30th, leaving Ho-Oh as the only Legendary Pokemon available in the game. All three Pokemon are Legendary Raid Bosses that can only be captured after successfully battling them in a Raid Battle.

Entei, Suicune, and Raikou were first introduced back in September as migrating Legendary Pokemon that shifted from region to region each month. Raikou first appeared in the Americas in September, while Entei appeared in Europe and Africa, and Suicune appeared in Asia and Australia. Each Legendary Pokemon jumped to a different region at the beginning of October before making their final stop at the start of this month.

Be warned that if players don’t catch whichever Legendary Beast is lurking in their area before tomorrow night, it could be a while before they have a chance to capture it again.