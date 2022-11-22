Pokemon Go Adding New Legendary Pokemon This Week

Pokemon Go's new Astral Eclipse event is set to begin this week, and it will add two Legendary Pokemon from the Alola region: Solgaleo and Lunala! Over the last few weeks, players have had the opportunity to obtain Cosmog and evolve it into Cosmoem, and now the game will let players evolve it into either Solgaleo or Lunala. Players that want to evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo can do so with 100 candies during the daytime. Players that want Lunala will need the same number of candies, but will have to evolve Cosmoem at night.

The new event will see new chapters added to the Special Research story A Cosmic Companion. Fans of Solagelo and Lunala will also have a chance to dress as the Legendary Pokemon thanks to a number of new avatar items that will be added to the game's Shop. A mask and shoes based on Solgaleo will be available, as well as wings, pants, and socks based on Lunala. The Astral Eclipse event is set to begin on November 23rd at 10 a.m. local time, and will last through November 28th at 8 p.m. local time.

While players will be excited to snag Solgaleo or Lunala, it looks like they'll be forced to choose between them. Players are only able to obtain one Cosmog in Pokemon Go right now, so they'll have to choose carefully to decide which they prefer. Last month, developer Niantic teased that players "will have the opportunity to encounter additional Cosmog in the distant future," but no other information has been provided since.

The Alola Pokemon Solgaleo and Lunala first appeared in Pokemon Sun and Moon, debuting on the cover art for both versions. Pokemon Go has been putting a lot of focus on Pokemon that first appeared in the Alola region over the last year, first in the Season of Alola, and then during the Season of Go, and in the current Season of Light. The Season of Light is set to come to an end on December 1st, so we should know soon what to expect next!

Are you happy to see Solgaleo and Lunala in Pokemon Go? Which one will you evolve Cosmoem into? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!