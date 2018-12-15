‘Pokemon Go’ Confirms More New “Gen 4” Pokemon for Holiday Event

Pokemon Go has officially confirmed that several more new Pokemon will be part of next week’s holiday event.

Yesterday, Pokemon Go announced that a new Holiday Event would start next week. The new event will feature the return of Delibird, a bevy of in-game bonuses, and even a handful of new “Gen 4” Pokemon.

As part of the Holiday Event, Pokemon Go will add several Pokemon to the 7 KM egg pool, including the Baby Pokemon Smoochum, Azurill, and Munchlax. The addition of Munchlax, the pre-evolved form of Snorlax, was a surprise as the Pokemon had not yet been added to the game.

Thanks to the Chinese version of their in-game news alert, we now know that two other “Gen 4” Baby Pokemon will also be added to Pokemon Go as part of the Holiday event. The Chinese news alert confirmed that both Chingling and Mantyke will be added to the 7 KM egg pool along with Riolu, a Baby Pokemon that was added to Pokemon Go as part of the initial “Gen 4” release earlier this year.

Chingling and Mantyke are the pre-evolved forms of Chimecho and Mantine respectively. Pokemon Go had previously teased Chingling’s inclusion in the Holiday Event in a promotional image released yesterday. However, this is the first we’ve heard that Mantyke would be part of the event.

A representative from The Silph Road subreddit reached out to Niantic and confirmed the addition of the Pokemon and was told that the new Baby Pokemon would likely be “rare” Pokemon in the egg pool.

Other new Pokemon confirmed for the Holiday Event include Snover and its evolved form Abamasnow, the Poison-Type Pokemon Croagunk, and the Legendary Pokemon Azelf, Mesprit, and Uzie.

The new Holiday Event starts December 18th at 1 PM PT and runs through January 2nd. Full details about the event can be found here.