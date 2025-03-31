Pokemon Go Bringing Back Rare Mythical Pokemon Soon

Since the days of Pokemon Red and Green, Mythical Pokemon have been a staple of the franchise. Mew was the first in a long tradition of Mythical Pokemon that are only available to players under very specific circumstances. For players trying to complete the Pokedex, they can be a perpetual source of frustration, so it’s always worth noting when one becomes available again. On April 3rd, Pokemon Go will make it so that all players can obtain Marshadow, a Fighting/Ghost-type that first appeared in Pokemon Sun and Moon. If you still need a Marshadow in Pokemon Go or Pokemon Home, this looks like the perfect opportunity.

Marshadow made its debut in the mobile game last year during Pokemon Go Fest 2024. However, as is usually the case, Marshadow was available exclusively to players that purchased a ticket. Pokemon Go has a tendency to make Mythical Pokemon timed exclusives to paying players, before making them available to everyone else. All players can expect to see the Special Research story “A Striking Shadow” starting at 10 a.m. local time. Completing the Special Research will lead to an encounter with Marshadow, but only for those that didn’t get the Pokemon last year. If you already caught one, the game will instead reward players with Marshadow Candy.

in a pokemon anime movie, marshadow shared a connection to the legendary pokemon ho-oh

Niantic has already made some announcements for Pokemon Go Fest 2025, which will take place this June in Osaka, Jersey City, and Paris. Following that, there will be a global event for all players. This time around, the Mythical Pokemon Volcanion will make its Pokemon Go debut. Full details have not been revealed just yet, but presumably the event will follow a similar pattern, with Volcanion being available to all ticketed players, and unlocked sometime in 2026 for everyone else. We should know a little more as the event gets closer.

Mythical Pokemon caught in Pokemon Go can be transferred to Pokemon Home, and thus the main series games. While The Pokemon Company does try to offer multiple methods to get Mythical Pokemon, their rarity is a big part of the appeal. Sometimes, multiple years can pass between opportunities to catch one, so anyone that needs a Marshadow should take advantage of this opportunity to get one without any price attached. Once transferred to Pokemon Home, Marshadow can be used in Pokemon Sword and Shield, but not in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

There will be no expiration date on the Special Research story to obtain Marshadow, so Pokemon Go players can complete it at their own pace. That’s great news for fans that might be a little busy this week, or for anyone that prefers to take their time when completing these kinds of tasks. Players should be aware that Mythical Pokemon transferred to Pokemon Home can’t be caught again, although sometimes there are second opportunities for Shiny versions through Masterwork Research.

