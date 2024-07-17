Pokemon Go Adding New Mega Evolution and New Shiny in July Events

July is more than halfway over, but Pokemon Go fans still have quite a bit to look forward to before the month is through. Next week will see a new event kicking off called Strength of Steel, which will run from Thursday, July 25th at 10 a.m. through Tuesday, July 30th at 8 p.m. local time. As the name implies, the event will largely center on Steel-types, with Pokemon such as Magnemite, Ferroseed, and Aron appearing in the wild. Togedemaru will also be appearing in the wild, and for the first time in Pokemon Go, players will be able to find its Shiny version.

In addition to appearing in the wild, Togedemaru will also be found through one-star Raids and Field Research task encounters. Speaking of Field Research, players can complete it during the event to get Mega Energy for Steel-types like Mega Steelix, Mega Scizor, and Mega Aggron.

What Does Shiny Togedemaru Look like?

A lot of Pokemon Go players aren’t fond of Shiny Pokemon that are similar to their standard coloration; unfortunately, the Shiny version of Togedemaru definitely falls into that category. The biggest difference is that the standard gray color found on Togedemaru’s back has been replaced by a color that’s more of a light tan. Togedemaru’s dark brown fur spikes are also a little lighter, while the yellow fur spikes have been left the same. An image of Shiny Togedemaru from Pokemon Sword and Shield can be found below.

Mega Lucario Raid Day

During the Strength of Steel event, Pokemon Go players can also look forward to a Raid Day event. Mega Lucario Raid Day will take place on Saturday, July 27th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time. Mega Lucario will be available in Pokemon Go for the first time ever, and players will have an increased chance of finding a Shiny version. Unlike Togedemaru, Shiny Lucario is quite a bit different, with a striking gold coloration that it shares with Shiny Riolu.

For this event, Niantic will be increasing the limit on Remote Raids to 20. Players planning to participate in Raids locally will be happy to know that they’ll be able to get up to five extra Raid Passes by spinning the Photo Discs at Gyms. The Lucario found in these Raids will know the Featured Attack Force Palm. Force Palm is a Fast Attack that has a power of 13 in Trainer Battles and 9 when used in Gyms and Raids.

