Mime Jr. to Appear in Pokemon Go





Mime Jr., the pre-evolved version of Mr. Mime, will make its debut in Pokemon Go this week. Niantic confirmed that Mime Jr. would be part of the game’s upcoming World Tourism Day event, which begins tomorrow, September 26th. Like its evolved form Mr. Mime, Mime Jr. will only be available in Europe. The Pokemon will appear in 5 KM eggs obtained in Europe and can be found in Shiny Form. The Pokemon was originally added in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, but had not been added to Pokemon Go likely because its evolved form was a region-exclusive Pokemon.

Mime Jr. won’t be the only region-exclusive Pokemon that will be featured in the World Tourism Day event. Region-exclusive Pokemon Farfetch’d, Kangaskhan, Tauros, Heracross, Corsola, Volbeat, Illumise, Torkoal, Zangoose, Seviper, Lunatone, Solrock, Tropius, Relicanth, Pachirisu, Chatot, Pansage, Pansear, Panpour, Heatmor, and Durant will all appear in 5 KM eggs during the event. These Pokemon can only be hatched from eggs obtained from the real world regions in which they usually appear. Shiny versions of Zangoose and Seviper will also be added to the game as part of the event.

Players will also receive extra XP for spinning PokeStops and will need less Stardust to trade Pokemon with other players. A new shirt for player avatars will also be added to the game’s in-store Shop.

Pokemon Go is teaming up with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for the event. The UNWTO’s mission is to promote and support responsible, sustainable, and universally accessible tourism, which makes it a natural fit with the game.

The World Tourism Day event will take place between September 26th and October 1st.