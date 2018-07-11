Could ‘Pokemon Go’ Be Adding More Mythical Pokemon Soon?

Dataminers have found hints inside Pokemon Go‘s network traffic that could indicate that more Mythical Pokemon will be added to the game sooner than later.

Last night, a popular dataminer named Chrales revealed on a livestream that 3D assets for Celebi, Jirachi, and Deoxys were all recently added to Pokemon Go‘s servers. These Mythical Pokemon were all discovered in addition to assets for six non-Mythical Pokemon that have been missing from the game for months (or even years.)

Thanks to the work of dataminers, we’ve known that Pokemon Go plans to introduce the Mythical Pokemon Celebi to the game as part of this weekend’s Pokemon Go Fest live event. Players who attend the event will get first crack at capturing the new Pokemon, and Pokemon Go confirmed that all players will soon get a chance to capture the Pokemon by completing a set of Special Research tasks.

However, the introduction of Deoxys and Jirachi are both surprising. These Pokemon were first introduced in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire and players weren’t expecting to see them for at least a few more months. And while Pokemon Go hasn’t publicly commented about their plans for the new Mythical Pokemon, adding 3D assets is usually one of the last things needed before Pokemon Go can go live with a new Pokemon addition.

Since a ton of different 3D assets were added to Pokemon Go‘s servers recently, we can expect that this weekend will be a big one for Pokemon Go trainers. Players will be charged with completing a new set of Global Challenges this weekend, and they’ll also have the opportunity to catch Shiny versions of Plusle and Minun. Two new Alolan Pokemon (Alolan Diglett and Alolan Geodude) will also appear for the first time and players might also be able to fight Alolan Marowak and Alolan Raichu in Raid Battles in the very near future.

Pokemon Go is also rolling out a new update, which will likely help implement the possible new additions to the game.

Pokemon Go is also rolling out a new update, which will likely help implement the possible new additions to the game.