Pokemon Go Adds New Shadow Pokemon

Pokemon Go is adding nearly a dozen new Shadow Pokemon to shore up Team Rocket’s forces. The game’s Twitter account declared that Team Rocket will be bringing several new Shadow Pokemon to the game, offering even more challenges to players. The new Shadow Pokemon include Poliwag, Grimer, Drowsee, Magikarp, and Houndour. Team Rocket will also add Shadow Ralts, presumably in time for this weekend’s Community Day event. One note is that any Shadow Ralts evolved into either Gallade or Gardevoir during Community Day will not learn the exclusive Community Day move.

The fight to defend the world of Pokémon GO isn’t over yet! After suffering a series of battle losses, Team GO Rocket is spreading their influence to more species of Pokémon, turning them into Shadow Pokémon to guard captured PokéStops! 😨 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 1, 2019

The full list of Pokemon being added to the game can be seen below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luckily, we’ve intercepted a list. Take a look! 👀

😈 Poliwag

😈 Grimer

😈 Muk

😈 Drowzee

😈 Hypno

😈 Cubone

😈 Scyther

😈 Magikarp

😈 Houndour

😈 Houndoom

😈 Ralts (coming soon!) pic.twitter.com/Q6IBAeZgbj — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 1, 2019

Players can capture Shadow Pokemon after battling Team Rocket Grunts at discolored PokeStops. Once the Grunt is defeated, players have the opportunity to capture one of their Shadow Pokemon, adding them to their collection. A Shadow Pokemon can be Purified once captured, which gives them a permanent stat boost and raises their level.

Team Rocket looks to be a major part of Pokemon Go‘s plans moving forward – we’ll have to see how many more Shadow Pokemon species will be added to the game, and whether or not Team Rocket is planning on another worldwide invasion like they did last weekend.

We’ll continue to provide updates about Team Rocket’s nefarious plans for Pokemon Go, so stay tuned, or follow me on Twitter at @CHofferCBus to chat about all things Pokemon!