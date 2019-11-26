Pokemon Go Gets Official Merchandise Just in Time for Christmas

The Pokemon Company is releasing a line of official Pokemon Go merchandise. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company released a new official merchandise line inspired by Pokemon Go, the popular mobile game that lets players catch and battle Pokemon in the “real world.” The new line of merchandise includes shirts and hoddies featuring Team Instinct, Mystic, and Valor logos. The full merchandise line includes varsity hoodies featuring the Pokemon Go logo on the front and one of the three team symbols on the back, fitted long sleeve t-shirts and v-neck shirts, and standard t-shirts. All of the clothing options are black and use one of the three team symbols as well as a colored version of the main Pokemon Go logo. Upcoming merchandise will include an official Pokemon Go water bottle and a 9FORTY baseball cap.

Originally launched in 2016, Pokemon Go helped propel the Pokemon franchise back into mainstream pop culture relevance. While Pokemon never “went away,” Pokemon Go pushed the franchise back into the eyes of millions of new and lapsed fans and created an entire new generation of Pokemon gamers. While Pokemon Go‘s popularity has slowed since its 2016 heyday, the game still has a dedicated fanbase and sits regularly on best-selling app charts. The Pokemon Company has also incorporated some of Pokemon Go‘s game mechanics into their other games (such as 2018’s Pokemon: Let’s Go games) and has released several other mobile gaming apps since its release.

You can check out the full Pokemon Go line of merchandise on the Pokemon Center online store. Prices range from $25-$55, making them a perfect choice for that Pokemon Go fan in your family.