Pokemon Go Developer Reveals Peridot Release Date

Peridot, the new augmented reality game from Pokemon Go creators Niantic, finally has a release date. The new game is scheduled to be available on mobile devices starting on May 9th with pre-registrations and the shot at rewards based on how many people sign up available already. A new trailer for the game was released alongside the release date announcement, too, in case you haven't been keeping up with Peridot ever since it was first announced back in June 2022.

Instead of tasking players with catching Pokemon in Pokemon Go where stats and more unique variations like Shiny Pokemon are the things that set the creatures apart from one another, Peridot goes for a different approach by making it so that all of the Peridots are "100% genetically unique, with an amazing array of Traits and Archetypes to discover," a preview of the game read. It's been compared to a Tomagotchi sort of experience where players are tasked with taking care of these Peridot creatures while watching them grow and interact with others.

You can check out the new trailer for the Peridot game below:

"Discover the fantastical world of Peridot, a real-world adventure pet game where you raise, care for, and breed one-of-a-kind adorable creatures," a preview of the game explained. "After thousands of years of slumber, Peridots are waking to a vastly different world than the one they lived in, and need our help to protect them. Develop an emotional connection with these creatures while exploring the world together as you raise them to adulthood and work with other players to re-diversify their species."

Similar to how you'd catch Pikachu wearing a variety of hats in Pokemon Go, the first freebie Niantic is giving away in Peridot is a party hat. That'll only be given away if you pre-register for the game beforehand, however.

Like other mobile games, Peridot got a soft launch first that saw it playable in select areas, though it's far from widely available right now. Its reach is limited to Malaysia, Denmark, Singapore, and Norway, though come May 9th, it'll be available for everybody else to download.