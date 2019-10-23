Pokemon Go Player Killed After Witnessing Robbery

21-year-old Cayla Campos died this past Friday after witnessing an armed robbery while playing Pokemon Go with her boyfriend near their home. The tragic accident happened in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and as of right now, the subjects are still at large. Further details are still a bit scarce, but the Albuquerque Police Department notes that it’s investigating the crime and going through surveillance footage in search of a lead.

According to police, Campos and other witnesses observed two individuals commit a car robbery on Granite Avenue. Campos was in the car, and when she tried to drive away from the scene, multiple shots were fired towards the car, with at least one bullet hitting Campos in the back of her neck. Upon being shot, Campos lost control of the car, which crashed into a house. Again, no suspects have been named, but police suspect a red car — possibly a Ford mustang — and a silver four-dour sedan may have been involved. If you have any information on the crime, you should contact APD at 242-COPS as soon as possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“She has helped me through everything, and she has always been there,” said Cody Bell, a friend of Campos. “Now, she is gone. I am really trying hard not to break down right now. I feel like there is a piece of me that is missing now. She was just such an amazing person. She was my closest friend. I am just devastated that she is gone.”

Bell continued, revealing that Campos and her boyfriend make the route they did on a regular basis, looping around the park, playing Pokemon Go, before they head to their apartment located nearby.

According to Bell, Campos had aspirations of pursuing a career in dentistry. “Just knowing that I am never going to see her again or talk to her… I am just sorry that her life was taken away so soon,” said Bell.

Our deepest condolences go out to Campos’ family, loved ones, and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

Source: KRQE