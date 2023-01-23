Pokemon Go Players Disappointed With Lack of Shiny Darumaka in Latest Event
Pokemon Go's Lunar New Year event has taken place over the last few days, which put the Pokemon Darumaka in the spotlight. Last week, when Niantic announced the event, the developer revealed that players would have an increased chance of locating a Shiny Darumaka. Unfortunately, spawn rates for the Pokemon have been abysmal, making it incredibly difficult to find. As a result, a lot of players were left empty handed, and a little bummed out. The whole thing is pretty baffling, and left a bad taste in the mouths of players over the weekend.
While Shiny Pokemon do not offer any gameplay advantage over those with regular coloration, their rarity has always made them appealing to players, especially when they have a vastly different color pattern. A lot of Pokemon Go events have made Shiny Pokemon easier to come by than the main series games, though that didn't seem to be the case over the last few days. It's too late for this event, but hopefully Niantic will hear the frustrations of fans and rectify things the next time that the developer makes a Shiny "more common!"
Keep reading to see what Pokemon Go players are saying about Shiny Darumaka!
Thanks, Niantic!
Niantic: yeah Darumaka has increased shiny rates ✨🙌🏼
Also Niantic: *doesn’t spawn any* 🥹 @NianticLabs— andi (@AndiEddy2) January 19, 2023
Darumaka? Are you out there?
@NianticLabs @NianticHelp where are the darumaka spawns in PokémonGo with the new event.? How can the shiny rate be improved if there are no spawns.?— CrustyBite88 (@OKempers87) January 19, 2023
Fans are a little bummed out.
Higher chances of lucky trade and lucky friends.. higher chances of shiny darumaka?! Whatever #PokemonGo 🥴🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄— アービー (@zenitsu0027) January 21, 2023
I didn't think Darumaka counted as a Mythical Pokemon.
Shiny unova darumaka is a myth!— oAERIESo ShinyHntr (@oaerieso) January 22, 2023
Even normal Darumaka were scarce.
so much for boosted shiny darumaka huh, barely even see a darumaka— yangrin (@yangrin_) January 22, 2023
Can't catch a Shiny if you can't find it!
@PokemonGoApp: Increased chance of shiny Darumaka
Also @PokemonGoApp: *decreases Darumaka spawns to 1 in 200*January 22, 2023
Whole event was kind of a bust.
Officially CNY Pokemon Go ended and I still didn’t manage to catch shiny Darumaka regardless ice or fire ! Yihhh— b🅰️e🅾️✨ (@Omar_Omark) January 23, 2023
Better luck next time!
Increased chances are a myth. Ive gotten two lucky friends, and 0 shiny Darumaka. Liesssss.— AmyWiedy (@Amy_Wiedy) January 23, 2023