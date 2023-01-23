Pokemon Go Players Disappointed With Lack of Shiny Darumaka in Latest Event

Pokemon Go's Lunar New Year event has taken place over the last few days, which put the Pokemon Darumaka in the spotlight. Last week, when Niantic announced the event, the developer revealed that players would have an increased chance of locating a Shiny Darumaka. Unfortunately, spawn rates for the Pokemon have been abysmal, making it incredibly difficult to find. As a result, a lot of players were left empty handed, and a little bummed out. The whole thing is pretty baffling, and left a bad taste in the mouths of players over the weekend.

While Shiny Pokemon do not offer any gameplay advantage over those with regular coloration, their rarity has always made them appealing to players, especially when they have a vastly different color pattern. A lot of Pokemon Go events have made Shiny Pokemon easier to come by than the main series games, though that didn't seem to be the case over the last few days. It's too late for this event, but hopefully Niantic will hear the frustrations of fans and rectify things the next time that the developer makes a Shiny "more common!"

Keep reading to see what Pokemon Go players are saying about Shiny Darumaka!