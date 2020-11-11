Pokemon Sword and Shield: How to Get Gigantamax Melmetal

Pokemon Sword and Shield players can now obtain their very own Gigantamax Melmetal, assuming that they have Pokemon Home and Pokemon Go accounts. Yesterday, Pokemon Go launched their connectivity with Pokemon Home, giving players a chance to bring their Pokemon Go Pokemon over into Pokemon Sword and Shield. One of the perks to transferring Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Home is that players can activate their Pokemon Go Mystery Box, which causes Meltan to appear in the game. Additionally, players will also be rewarded for making a transfer from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Home with a Gigantamax Melmetal. The Pokemon is given automatically to players in Pokemon Home once they transfer a Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Home.

While Gigantamax Melmetal can't be used in Pokemon Go, players can transfer Gigantamax Melmetal into Pokemon Sword and Shield, so they can use the Pokemon's Gigantamax special move G-Max Meltdown. This attack deals damage and prevents its target from using the same move twice.

One advantage to obtaining Gigantamax Melmetal directly in Pokemon Home is that players won't have to pay the high Energy Cost to transfer it from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Home. Pokemon Go has instituted an energy system that requires players to spend energy whenever they transfer a Pokemon to Pokemon Home. Mythical Pokemon and other rare Pokemon (like Shiny Pokemon) have a higher energy cost, so it's a good thing that players don't have to spend a day's worth of energy to bring Gigantamax Melmetal over.

As of press time, only Level 40 Pokemon Go players can transfer Pokemon to Pokemon Home. However, the feature is expected to have a wider wideout over the rest of the week. You can read more about how to transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Home here.