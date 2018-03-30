Pokemon Go’s Professor Willow is Still a Hottie

Pokemon Go‘s latest update has reminded the world that it has the hottest Pokemon professor around.

When Pokemon Go came out in 2016, the world fell in love with Professor Willow, the studly Pokemon professor who welcomed players to the world of the game. Professor Willow was a total silver fox and quickly picked up a following of uh….dedicated fans.

Sadly, Pokemon Go tossed Professor Willow to the wayside and the Pokemon professor all but disappeared from the game. Other than an appearance in some artwork commemorating the game’s one year anniversary, Professor Willow was never mentioned or referenced by Pokemon Go, disappointing the game’s many thirsty players.

Luckily, Professor Willow made a big comeback in the latest update, leading the charge for a new quest to find Mew. Pokemon Go developers even took the time to animate him into 3D and by god, he’s somehow gotten hotter over time. Not only does Professor Willow stare at you with his “come hither and let me hit you with my Poke Balls” eyes, his shirt has unzipped a little bit to show off more of his studly chest.

We’re not the only one who are getting some very uncomfortable feelings from playing Pokemon Go. The Internet has also taken notice of the sexy Pokemon prof:

We’re just going to kindly point out that had Niantic kept Willow and his dad bod front in center in Pokemon Go, it probably would have never lost the millions of players it did during that first summer.

Professor Willow should continue to be a big part of Pokemon Go. We recently found out that the hunkie researcher has a variety of facial expressions programmed into the game, ranging from enthusiastic to annoyed. We don’t know how to trigger more of these Willow cinematic scenes, but we’re guessing that fans will probably figure out how to put Willow on an endless loop soon.

Crazily enough, Willow isn’t the only Pokemon professor that’s relevant in Pokemon Go. Leaked dialogue revealed that Willow also knows Professor Oak, the original Pokemon professor from Pokemon Red and Blue, and references Oak’s research during the “Search for Mew” quest. That means that Willow also exists in the Pokemon universe, which should mean that there’s a chance that Willow will appear in another Pokemon game in the future.