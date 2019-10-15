Pokemon Go Announces Paid In-Game Event for Regigigas

Pokemon Go has officially announced plans to launch a special in-game event that players have to pay to participate in. Earlier this month, ComicBook.com reported that Pokemon Go seemingly had plans to release “A Colossal Discovery,” an in-game Special Research Quest that could only be accessed by paying for an Event Ticket. Pokemon Go confirmed these plans yesterday, announcing further details about the upcoming Regigigas event, as well as explaining how players can obtain the Mythical Pokemon without spending any money.

The Special Research event will be available from 11 AM to 7 PM local time on November 2nd. Purchasing a ticket will give players access to a “unique experience” that’s only available during that time period. Not only will players get an early-access encounter with Regigigas, they’ll also obtain a special in-game medal, 10 additional Raid Passes, an Unova Stone, a Sinnoh Stone, and an exclusive avatar post for their in-game character. Players can purchase a ticket for the event for $7.99 directly from the Pokemon Go in-game store.

Players who don’t want to spend money to get Regigigas will still have an opportunity to capture the Mythical Pokemon in EX Raids later in November. This means that Regigigas technically isn’t hidden behind a paywall, although players will need a bit of luck if they want to be assured of getting this Mythical Pokemon.

The Colossal Discovery quest will tie into a special in-game event that features the return of the Legendary Golems Regirock, Regice, and Registeel in raids. All three Legendary Pokemon will also have their Shiny variants added to the game. As part of the event, Pokemon like Geodude and Aron will also spawn more frequently. The mini-event will take place from November 1st to November 4th and will be available for all players.