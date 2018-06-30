Pokemon Go Needs Your Help to Unlock Bonus Rewards This Weekend

Pokemon Go‘s first set of summer Global Challenges begins this Saturday, offering players a chance to complete Research tasks in order to unlock extra bonuses.

This weekend, Pokemon Go will hold a Safari Zone live event in Dortmund, Germany. Players in Europe will have the chance to catch Corsola (a regional-exclusive Pokemon not typically available in the area) and tour the historic city. Pokemon Go players don’t have to travel to Germany to see the benefits. The Grass/Poison-Type Pokemon Roselia will spawn all around the world and players will have a chance to find a Shiny Roselia.

As part of this weekend’s festivities, Pokemon Go is also giving players a set of Global Challenges. Players at the Safari Zone will need to complete 100,000 Research Tasks, while players in each one of Pokemon Go‘s three global regions (Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region) will be tasked to complete five million Research tasks over the next two days. Each region will unlock a different bonus provided they complete their Global Challenge by July 1st.

The Safari Zone will unlock increased XP for each catch, the European/African region will unlock increased Raid XP, the Americas will unlock increased hatch XP, and the Asia-Pacific region will unlock a lengthier effect for using Lucky Eggs.

Any bonuses unlocked during the event will go into effect on July 2nd and last through July 9th. Also, if all rewards are unlocked, Pokemon Go will unlock an extra bonus reward that will go into effect on July 7th.

This is the first of three global challenge events planned for the summer. Pokemon Go will also have a set of challenges in conjunction with Pokemon Go Fest on July 14th and 15th and a planned Safari Zone event in Yokosuka later this summer. If all the global challenges are completed, Pokemon Go will unlock a special “Ultra Bonus” which players speculate could be the launch of Gen 4 Pokemon or a new mythical research challenge.

To do your part, be sure to head out this weekend and complete some field research tasks. Completing field research also gives players bonus items/XP and count towards making a research breakthrough that will unlock either the chance to capture an Articuno or Snorlax, depending on when the breakthrough is achieved.

