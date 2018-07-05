Pokemon Go Reveals Details on Japan’s Safari Zone Event

Pokemon Go players in Japan will have a chance to attend a live event at the end of August, with chances to catch Pokemon like Tropius, Unown, or a Shiny Wingull.

Pokemon Go officially announced plans for the final event in the game’s 2018 summer tour, which will take place in Yokosuka, Japan. The Safari Zone event will take place from August 29th through September 2nd and will be focused around three of the city’s parks. Pokemon like Unown and Tropius (a Pokemon usually exclusive to Africa) will appear at the event.

To help celebrate the event, Wingull will appear more frequently all around the world and a Shiny variant of Wingull will be added to the game. Pokemon like Feebas and Torchic will also appear more frequently in Japan for those players who can’t attend the Safari Zone event. Finally, players around the world will take place in a Global Challenge held in conjunction with the event on September 1st and September 2nd. Players around the world will be tasked to complete 15.1 million Research tasks, with extra Stardust Bonuses on the line.

While the Safari Zone event is free to the public, players interested in attending will need to apply through a special website set up by Yokosuka’s government. If applications exceed the capacity of the event, a lottery will be held to select attendees. Trainers who don’t get chosen won’t be able to find the special Pokemon appearing as part of the event.

The Safari Zone event is the third and final part of Pokemon Go‘s Summer Tour. A Safari Zone event was held in Dortmund Germany during the last weekend of June, and Pokemon Go Fest will return to Chicago in July. Global Challenges are being held in conjunction with each event with an “Ultra Bonus” available for all players if every Global Challenge is completed successfully.