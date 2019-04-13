‘Pokemon Go’ Adds Shiny Bagon for Community Day

Pokemon Go has added the Shiny version of Bagon for today’s Community Day event. The popular mobile game is holding its monthly Community Day event, a three hour opportunity for players to catch tons of a specific species of Pokemon. This month’s Pokemon is Bagon, a Dragon-type Pokemon that eventually evolves into the powerful Dragon/Flying-type Pokemon Salamence. As many expected, players in Asia and Australia have confirmed that the Shiny variant of Bagon will also appear during Community Day’s three hour window.

Shiny Pokemon have variant coloration than their normal counterparts and are usually quite rare. Community Day is a unique opportunity to catch one of these rare Pokemon as their appearance rate is boosted during the event. As the chosen Community Day Pokemon spawns frequently during the event, it’s not uncommon to encounter multiple Shiny Pokemon during the event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you want to grab one of these usually rare Pokemon, you should find an area with lots of PokeStops that is frequented by other Pokemon Go players. Players usually add lures to PokeStops during Community Day events, so you’ll likely have even more opportunity to encounter Bagon (and its Shiny variant) at the event.

Other perks for participating in Community Day include getting three times the normal amount of XP for catching Pokemon. In addition, any Bagon evolved all the way to Salamence will know the Charge move Outrage, a powerful Dragon-type move. Salamence can’t usually learn Outrage, so today is a rare opportunity to get a Salamence with that moveset.

Pokemon Go‘s Community Day event will take place from 3 PM to 6 PM local time.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!