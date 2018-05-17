Pokemon Go Adds Shiny Charmander Family Ahead of Community Day

Pokemon Go has added Shiny versions of Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard to its servers ahead of this weekend’s Community Day mini-event.

Each month, Pokemon Go holds a Community Day event in which a specific Pokemon species spawns in mass quantities for a three hour window. This month’s Community Day is set to take place on May 19th and will feature Charmander.

In past Community Day events, Pokemon Go has also made the Shiny versions of their featured Pokemon available for players to capture. Shiny Pokemon have different coloration than their normal non-Shiny counterparts and are prized for their rarity. Dataminers have confirmed that Pokemon Go developers have added Shiny Charmander and its evolutions in the game, a sign that they’ll be available for players to capture this weekend.



Shiny Charmander and Shiny Charmeleon both have bright gold skin, but Shiny Charizard has a black body and blood red wings that makes it one of the best Shiny Pokemon in the game.

In addition to the possibility of catching a Shiny Charmander, players can also have their Charizard learn the powerful Charge move Blast Burn if they evolve it during the event. A fully powered Charizard with Blast Burn will be the second most powerful Fire-Type in the game and requires a lot less candies/time to get to full strength than a Moltres or Entei.

Pokemon Go has been on a Shiny tear in 2018, recently adding fan-favorites like Bulbasaur, and Dragonite. Charmander is only the second Starter Pokemon to have a Shiny version available in the game.

The full list of Shiny Pokemon also includes: Pikachu, Pichu, Raichu, Gyarados, Magikarp, Sableye, Shuppet, Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Mawile, Absol, Snorunt, Glalie, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Swablu, Altaria, Luvdisc, Poochyena, Mightyena, Dratini, Dragonair, Dragonite, Togepi, Togetic, Magby, Wynaut, Dratini, Dragonair, Ivysaur, Venusaur. Lugia, Murkrow, Magmar, Mareep, Flaaffy, Ampharos, Makuhita, Hariyama, Meditite, and Medicham.

As with other Community Day events, it’s likely that Shiny rates for Charmander will be significantly increased during the event, making tomorrow your best chance to grab this particular Shiny Pokemon.

The Community Day event will only last for a three hour period, so players only have a short time to catch as many Charmander as they can. Saturday’s event time varies by region and are as follows:

Asia, Australia: 12pm to 3pm JST

Europe, Middle East, Africa, India: 10am to 1pm GMT

North America, South America and Greenland: 2pm to 5pm EST