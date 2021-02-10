Pokemon Go: How to Get Shiny Ditto During Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto

Pokemon Go has revealed how players can obtain a Shiny Ditto during its upcoming Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event. Earlier today, Pokemon Go provided players with tons of new information about its upcoming Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event, which will run on February 20th. The event will feature Shiny versions of all of the original 151 Pokemon, including Shiny Mew and Shiny Ditto. While players were concerned that they'd need to somehow stumble onto a Shiny Ditto by catching random Pokemon, Pokemon Go instead revealed that it would be the reward for completing a storyline Special Research quest available for all players.

Like other Special Research, players will work with Professor Willow to complete certain research quests, which will focus on capturing Pokemon from the Kanto region and brushing up on various Pokemon Go skills. The Special Research will conclude with a guaranteed encounter with Shiny Ditto.

Once players complete the event's Special Research, they'll unlock a more difficult set of Masterwork Research quests. The Masterwork Research quest will contain more difficult challenges, like capturing 30 Pokemon of every type, walking 151 KM, or spinning 151 unique PokeStops. Completing the Masterwork Research quest will conclude with an encounter with Shiny Mew, marking the first time that this Pokemon has been available to players outside of Japan.

Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto will let players pick between two different "experiences," each of which is based off one of the two original Japanese Pokemon games. The "Red Version" and "Green Version" of the events each feature unique Pokemon spawns, and players will need to trade with each other in order to obtain all 151 Pokemon during the event. The event will cost $12 to participate in, although some bonuses and perks will be available to all Pokemon Go players. The event runs on February 20th, and tickets are available to purchase from the game's in-game store.