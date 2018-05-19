Ho-Oh Returns to Pokemon Go…With a Twist

Pokemon Go is bringing back Ho-Oh for two weeks, with an extra incentive for players to catch it.

The popular mobile game announced that Ho-Oh would be returning as a Raid Boss beginning today and ending on June 7th. There’s also a chance that players will encounter a Shiny Ho-Oh after they beat this Legendary Pokemon in battle.

Shiny Pokemon have an alternate coloration are typically very rare. A Shiny Ho-Oh has golden feathers instead of orange feathers, along with a silver beak and plumage. Ho-Oh is the second Legendary Pokemon to have its Shiny form added to the game. Lugia’s Shiny form was added earlier this spring.

Interestingly, Pokemon Go‘s in-game announcement about the new Pokemon was the first time that developers have formally acknowledged the existence of Shiny Pokemon in their game. Although Shiny Pokemon have been a part of Pokemon Go for over a year, they were a “secret” feature…albeit one known by just about everyone who played the game.

Ho-Oh is the mascot Pokemon of Pokemon Gold and one of the more popular Legendary Pokemon in the franchise. Ho-Oh first appeared in Pokemon Go last November, but departed the game in mid-December to make room for the various Hoenn Legendaries. It’s a tough raid boss due to its high stats and ability to counter Rock-Type and Water-Type Pokemon with its Solar Beam attack, but it’s lack of a Fire-Type fast move makes it less relevant than other Fire-Type Legendaries like Entei or Moltres.

Ho-Oh isn’t the only Shiny Pokemon to appear in Pokemon Go today. Developers also added Shiny versions of the Charmander family as part of today’s Community Day mini-event.

The full list of Shiny Pokemon also includes: Pikachu, Pichu, Raichu, Gyarados, Magikarp, Sableye, Shuppet, Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Mawile, Absol, Snorunt, Glalie, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Swablu, Altaria, Luvdisc, Poochyena, Mightyena, Dratini, Dragonair, Dragonite, Togepi, Togetic, Magby, Wynaut, Dratini, Dragonair, Dragonite, Bulbasaur,Ivysaur, Venusaur. Lugia, Murkrow, Magmar, Mareep, Flaaffy, Ampharos, Makuhita, Hariyama, Meditite, and Medicham.

Players only have a limited amount of time to catch Ho-Oh in Pokemon Go, so take advantage of the crowds at today’s Community Day event and battle one if you see it in gyms!