Pokemon Go to Add New Shiny Pokemon This Week

Pokemon Go is about to add a new Shiny Pokemon on October 1st when the game adds new Research Tasks.

The YouTuber Reversal announced that Pokemon Go would add Shiny versions of Krabby and Kingler on October 1st when the game adds new Research Tasks and makes the Legendary Pokemon Suicune the new Research Breakthrough. The YouTuber received his information directly from Niantic.

Shiny Pokemon have alternate coloration than their normal counterparts and are extremely rare. A Shiny Krabby has a gold shell instead of its usual red shell. While Krabby isn’t exactly a rare Pokemon, it’s likely that the Pokemon will also appear as a reward for a new research task.

In addition, Pokemon Go also plans to introduce a new version of Spinda to the game on October 1st. Spinda is a Normal-Type Pokemon with multiple spot patterns and Pokemon Go has been rolling out the patterns one by one each month.

Pokemon Go has been adding “surprise” content at the beginning of each month along with the now standard switching of Research Breakthrough rewards and new Field Research tasks. This month does mark a small change, as this is the first time that Niantic has announced some of the new content in advance.

Pokemon Go is also in the middle of a big event involving the Legendary Pokemon Mewtwo, who has appeared as a regular Raid Boss for the first time. The Mythical Pokemon Deoxys is also appearing in EX Raid Bosses beginning on October 1st and Beldum will be the focus of October’s Community Day event. It’s also expected that Pokemon Go will have another Halloween event, which is always popular among fans.

