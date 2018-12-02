‘Pokemon Go’ Adds Another Shiny Pokemon

Pokemon Go added a new Shiny Pokemon to kick off the month of December.

Yesterday afternoon, Pokemon Go players discovered that developers added the Shiny Form of Misdreavus to the game. Shiny Pokemon have alternate coloration from their non-Shiny counterparts and are usually very rare.

A Shiny Misdreavus is a greenish-olive color, as opposed to its usual purplish-grey. The Shiny Pokemon was likely added to celebrate the start of the month, which is also marked with new Field Research tasks and Research Breakthrough rewards. You can check out what a Shiny Misdreavus looks like below:

Misdreavus is a Ghost-Type Pokemon and is one of the eleven Pokemon species introduced earlier in Pokemon Go that can evolve into a new form thanks to the Sinnoh Stone, a new evolutionary item added to the game earlier this month.

Misdreavus isn’t the only Shiny Pokemon that players can get this month. The Research Breakthrough rewards involve Legendary Pokemon like Zapdos, Moltres, and Articuno, all of which have Shiny forms. Players have already noted that there’s a chance players can find the Shiny versions of these Legendary Pokemon whenever they earn Research Breakthrough rewards by completing Field Research tasks on seven separate days.

Pokemon Go is also in the middle of Community Day weekend, in which previous Community Day Pokemon like Bulbasaur, Dratini, Larvitar, and Pikachu are appearing at an increased rate. These Pokemon also all have Shiny forms and Niantic confirmed that there’s an increased chance to find these Shiny Pokemon during the event.

In addition to the abundance of Shiny Pokemon, Pokemon Go also recently announced that they’re adding a PvP feature to the game, which will allow players to battle their friends and rivals. Additional details about this new feature are expected later this week.