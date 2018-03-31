Pokemon Go Unexpectedly Adds a New Shiny Pokemon

Pokemon Go has added another new Shiny Pokemon.

Earlier today, Pokemon Go developers quietly added a Shiny version of Murkrow to the game and pushed it live a few hours later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shiny Pokemon have alternate colorations than their non-Shiny counterparts and are highly prized for their rarity. A Shiny Murkrow has dull purple feathers instead of its usual jet black feathers.

Players have reported not only seeing Shiny versions of Murkrow in the wild, but also seeing much more Murkrow spawns in general. Many players are reporting that murders of Murkrow (we’re assuming that’s what gatherings of Murkrow are called) are appearing in their neighborhoods, even in places where it doesn’t usually appear. Murkrow also appears to be much easier to catch in the wild.

There’s no real explanation as to why developers suddenly added a new Shiny Pokemon to the game, although players are speculating that it’s either to commemorate the new Field Research feature or as part of some crazy April Fool’s Day joke.

Murkrow isn’t exactly a rare Pokemon to begin with, but players can take advantage of the Murkrow explosion now and stock up for when Pokemon Go adds “Gen 4” Pokemon to the game. Murkrow will eventually evolve into Honchkrow, likely when exposed to a Dusk Stone.

Pokemon Go has been on a Shiny tear lately, having added tons of new Shiny Pokemon as of late. The Shiny Bulbasaur line was added recently, as was a Shiny version of Lugia. Pokemon Go also added a Shiny version of Mew, although no one has reported seeing it when completing the “Search for Mew” quest.

The full list of Shiny Pokemon also includes: Pichu, Pikachu, Raichu, Gyarados, Magikarp, Sableye, Shuppet, Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Mawile, Absol, Snorunt, Glalie, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Swablu, Altaria, Luvdisc, Poochyena, Mightyena, Dratini, Dragonair, Dragonite, Togepi, Togetic, Magby, Magmar, Wynaut, and Wobbuffet.

There’s no telling how long the Murkrow explosion will last, so players may want to take advantage of this temporary event while they still can. Players can get some of their Field Research done and grab a new Shiny Pokemon in the process!

How many Shiny Pokemon do you have in Pokemon Go? Are you happy that the game developers seem to be adding a new one every few days? Let us know in the comment section!