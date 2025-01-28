Pokemon Go Small Yet Strong Event Adds New Shiny Wild Spawn

Last year brought plenty of new Pokemon to Pokemon Go. However, fans have noticed that more and more new introductions are locked behind eggs, raids, or research tasks. That makes the introduction of a new Shiny Pokemon into the wild something of a novelty these days. Thankfully, this February is bringing Pokemon Go players just that – a Shiny debut that will actually spawn in the wild for players to encounter and catch like the good old days.

The upcoming Small Yet Strong event in Pokemon Go centers on notoriously tiny Pokemon, with many Bug-type creatures spawning more often in the wild. The event begins on February 5th at 10 AM local time and runs through February 8th at 8 PM local time. In addition to boosted wild spawns and bonuses, the Small Yet Strong event in Pokemon Go will include the debut of Shiny Nymble. And yes, Nymble is listed among the boosted wild encounters for the event, so players will be able to partake in a Shiny hunt in the wild.

Nymble will also be available as one of the Field Research Task encounters, giving players extra chances to encounter a Shiny one. The Small Yet Strong event Collection Challenge will offer yet another opportunity to get a Nymble encounter, as well.

A few featured Pokemon for the Small Yet Strong event

All Event Bonuses & Wild Encounters for the Pokemon Go Small Yet Strong Event

Shiny Nymble isn’t the only attraction during this upcoming Pokemon Go event. Players will also enjoy event bonuses, which include:

Double XP for catching Pokemon

Increased chance for wild encounter Pokemon to be XXS or XXL

Those XXL Pokemon will likely come in handy during the event PokeStop Showcases. As for XXS Pokemon, trainers are still waiting to see when and if they’ll come into play with Showcases in Pokemon Go. In addition to these event bonuses, several featured Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild, including the regional variations of Flabebe. Here is the full list of featured Pokemon that will be spawning more frequently in the wild:

Paras

Natu

Plant Cloak Burmy

Sandy Cloak Burmy

Trash Cloak Burmy

Joltik

Tynamo

Red Flower Flabébé (Europe, Middle East, & Asia)

Blue Flower Flabébé (Asia-Pacific Region)

Yellow Flower Flabébé (Americas)

Nymble

White Flower Flabébé

Orange Flower Flabébé

With the debut of Shiny Nymble, all Pokemon featured in this event can be Shiny. That makes it a solid event for Shiny hunters who still need to check some of these small Pokemon off their lists.

Hatching eggs will not be required for Shiny Nymble, but still grab those 2KM eggs

In addition to Wild Encounters, trainers will also be able to collect 2KM eggs that will include a special rotation of Pokemon. The featured Pokemon hatching from 2KM eggs during the event are:

Togepi

Azurill

Budew

Chingling

Espurr

Dedenne

While a few of these are familiar names for egg hatches, some of them are rarer options. It may well be worth hitting up some local PokeStops and Gyms to stock up on 2KM eggs during the event to hatch some of those harder-to-find Pokemon like Espurr and Dedenne.

Naturally, the event will also includes 5-star and Mega Raids for players to enjoy. Dialga and Enamorus will be the 5-Star Raid bosses, while Mega Raids will feature Medicham and Tyranitar. In all, this is a relatively packed event compared to some of the more lackluster offerings of late.