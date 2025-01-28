Pokemon Home Gives Scarlet and Violet Players 2 Free Shiny Pokemon

For some Pokemon fans, the game is all about the Shiny hunt. Completing the PokeDex is one thing, but completing a Shiny dex is an ever steeper challenge that many fans embrace. However, Shiny hunting isn’t easy, particularly for rare and Legendary Pokemon, some of which don’t even have Shiny versions available. But now, one more Shiny Legendary Pokemon can be added to the collection thanks to brand-new Shiny distribution in Pokemon Home. Shiny Manaphy and, for the first time ever, Shiny Enamorous are now available through the app.

Pokemon Home is something of a repository for Pokemon acquired throughout a player’s journey in main series and side games. Once a Pokemon is in a player’s Home database, it can be transferred to other games, including the current main series standby, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. That makes these Shiny Pokemon distributions through the game extra special, as they grant players a wide variety of options for where their new Shiny legendary Pokemon will be housed.

Two new Shiny Distributions in Pokemon Home

Giving away Pokemon via Home in this way is a somewhat new development. It started back in October 2024 with the Shiny Meloetta giveaway for completing the Scarlet and Violet Pokedexes. Getting this Pokemon in Home required finishing all three of Scarlet and Violet’s area dexes for Paldea, Kitakami, and Blueberry Academy. In comparison, getting the two new Shiny Legendary Pokemon should be a bit easier.

How to Get Shiny Manaphy and Shiny Enamorus in Pokemon Home

So, how can Pokemon fans add Shiny Manaphy and Shiny Enamorus to their Pokemon Home repertoire? Each of the two free Mystery Gift Pokemon have their own requirements, and they span a few different games. To get both, players will need a copy of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Pokemon Shining Pearl, as well as Pokemon Legends: Arceus. They will also need to have Pokemon Home.

For those who don’t yet have Pokemon Home, it is available for free on Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo eShop, or as a mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. To transfer Pokemon to other games and confirm Pokedex completion for the free distributions, a linked Nintendo Account will be required.

To get Shiny Manaphy in Pokemon Home, trainers need to complete the Sinnoh Pokedex in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Thankfully, there’s no deadline on this distribution, so there’s plenty of time to catch ’em all and earn the prize. Once the requirement is fulfilled, players will be able to get a free Shiny Manaphy in Pokemon Home. It will be Level 50 and should have the following moveset:

Bubble Beam

Acid Armor

Whirlpool

Water Pulse

Head back to the hisui region in pokemon legends: Arceus

As for Shiny Enamorus, this is especially exciting, as the Shiny version of this Legendary has never been available until now. T get one, players need to brush up on their Pokemon Legends: Arceus history. A completed Hisui Pokedex in this game will unlock the free Shiny Enamorus reward. Once again, there’s no set deadline for completing the Pokedex and claiming the free rewards. Like Shiny Manaphy, Shiny Enamorus will be Level 50. It will come with the following moveset:

Draining Kiss

Extrasensory

Crunch

Moonblast

Once these Pokemon are available in your Pokemon Home app, they can be transferred to the game of your choosing. Both Manaphy and Enamorus should be eligible for transfer to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, so players working on Raids and PvP in the game can add them to their teams if desired.

Even for trainers who aren’t big Shiny collectors, the extra incentive to revisit old Pokedexes gives us something to focus on while waiting for Pokemon Legends: Z-A this year.