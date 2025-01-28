New Pokemon Pop Pre-Orders: Dratini, Fidough, Gardevoir

Funko Pokemon collectors! Calling all Funko Pokemon collectors! If you’re working on catching them all then the latest drop is going to make you smile. Funko has released 3 new Pokemon Pops: the water dragon Dratini, fairy-type doughy-dog Fidough, and the classically elegant Gardevoir. You can find the here at Amazon and here and Entertainment Earth. Funko is in their Pokemon bag lately as they also released a Soft Color Charmander Amazon Exclusive earlier this week. You can find direct links for all of these Pops below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon TCG Pocket Announces New Trading Feature

Pokemon fans will finally get to trade the cards they collect in the much used app, Pokemon TCG Pocket. This new feature will be added on January 30th alongside the next booster pack, Space-Time Smackdown. While this addition was highly requested, especially since trading pokemon is so popular in the real-life card game and in the digitized video games, it’s received some backlash from fans online.

In anticipation of the eventual feature, fans assumed that Shinedust would be involved, and from that assumption, began hoarding their dust. Unfortunately for them, Trading in Pokemon TCG Pocket requires two currencies, neither of which are Shinedust. Users will now need to collect Trade Hourglasses and Trade Tokens to participate, but trading will also be limited to the Genetic Apex and Mythical Island booster packs. Card rarity will also be factored in, meaning any card with 1- 4 diamonds or 1 star could be traded, but any 2 star cards could not. Eventually more packs should be added, but these are the current limitations.

While the fans’ reactions to these limitations isn’t great, the new Booster pack, Space-Time Smackdown is sure to keep players excited. New Boosters means new Pokemon to collect, so hopefully that addition will keep players satisfied. New cosmetics, such as new binder and display boards, are also included in the update.

Want to stay up to date with the latest Pokemon news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!