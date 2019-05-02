‘Pokemon Go’ Adds Unexpected Shiny Pokemon

Pokemon Go has unexpectedly added another Shiny Pokemon. Yesterday evening, players discovered that the Shiny version of Seel, the lovable Water-type Gen I Pokemon, was added to the game with little fanfare. Although no explanation was given for Shiny Seel’s addition, it seems to be tied to the monthly switchover of Field Research tasks. Players can encounter Seel when they complete the “Catch Five Water-type Pokemon” Field Research quest. Shiny Seel has very light tan skin compared to its normal counterpart’s usually white skin, and can be distinguished by the Shiny symbol that appears next to its name when it appears. The Shiny version of Dewgong, Seel’s evolved form, has a similar skin color as its pre-evolved version.

Shiny Pokemon have different coloration than their non-Shiny counterparts and are typically quite rare. While Pokemon Go initially had just a few Shiny species in the game, the game’s developers have added more and more Shiny Pokemon on an almost weekly basis. In addition to Seel, Pokemon Go developers also added the Shiny version of Diglett (and its evolved from Dugtrio) as a reward for players participating in several Earth Day events held last month.

In addition to the Shiny Seel and Shiny Diglett, Pokemon Go will also be adding the Shiny version of Torchic during the game’s monthly Community Day event later this month.



