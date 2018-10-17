‘Pokemon Go’ Adds Its First Shiny “Gen 4” Pokemon

Pokemon Go has added its first Shiny Pokemon from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl.

Yesterday, Pokemon Go released over 25 different Pokemon species into the game as part of its “Gen 4” launch. While most of these Pokemon could be found in the wild, a few Pokemon were only available by either hatching eggs or battling them in raids. One of these Pokemon is Shinx, an adorable Electric-Type Pokemon that eventually evolves into the formidable Luxray. Shinx hatches from 10 KM eggs AND appears as a Level 1 Raid Boss.

Players also discovered that Shinx is the first “Gen 4” Pokemon that has a Shiny form in the game. Shiny Pokemon have alternate colorations than their non-Shiny counterparts and are usually quite rare. In Shinx’s case, a Shiny Shinx has golden fur instead of blue and grey.

Most players who have gotten the Shiny Shinx have reported that they obtained it after beating a raid. However, it’s possible (although unconfirmed) that a Shiny Shinx can also hatch from eggs.

Luckily, as a Level 1 Raid Boss, Shinx is incredibly easy to beat. Most players should be able to battle and catch this Electric-Type Pokemon on their own.

Other “Gen 4” Raid Bosses include Bidoof, Kricketot, and Buneary. None of these Pokemon are particularly hard to defeat….although that’s likely the point.

Pokemon Go is planning on rolling out its “Gen 4” Pokemon in waves, similar to their rollout of “Gen 3” last fall. Right now, only 26 Pokemon are available in the game, with three regional-exclusive Pokemon, and five other Pokemon that can’t be found in the wild. As with the “Gen 3” launch, final evolutions of these new Pokemon have also not appeared in the wild…yet.

There’s still a few more surprises left to unravel about Pokemon Go‘s big “Gen 4” release. With a Halloween event looming, we can expect even more surprises and content updates in the weeks ahead!